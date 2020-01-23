Surrey RCMP are investigating the conduct of a Delta police officer following an allegation “of a sexual nature” brought by a DPD co-worker. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Surrey RCMP are investigating the conduct of a Delta police officer following an allegation “of a sexual nature” brought by a DPD co-worker.

According to a release from the Delta Police Department, an allegation of an off-duty incident was brought forward to DPD management in December, 2019. The release states the allegation is of a sexual nature and concerns two off-duty DPD officers. The incident did not occur in a police facility, and does not involve any members of the public.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord requested Surrey RCMP open an investigation after it was determined the matter warranted a criminal investigation.

One officer has been suspended with pay while the investigation proceeds.

“This allegation is extremely concerning,” Dubord said in a press release. “Police officers are — rightfully so — held to a higher standard both on- and off-duty. That is why I wanted to be as open as I could about the process that’s now underway. It is important that this allegation be investigated fully by an independent police department.”

Once the RCMP concludes the criminal investigation, the Vancouver Police Department will assume responsibility for a Police Act investigation that will be overseen by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, Dubord noted.

“While we must wait for the investigation process to unfold, we will take the time to look inward and ensure our policies are robust and appropriate, and that all our officers and employees have a good understanding of them and their responsibilities both on- and off-duty,” he said.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash
Next story
Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Just Posted

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

Houston heads to Burns Lake for hockey

Burns Lake hosted a initiation one day hockey tournament on Jan. 18.… Continue reading

Home sales increase in Houston

Sale prices also increase in the communities

Council to push for high school driver education

Says it will aid in finding employment

VIDEO: WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Most Read