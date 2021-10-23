Police are investigating an alleged double murder in Crofton. (File photo)

RCMP investigating reported double homicide on Vancouver Island

Police called to scene in Crofton shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23

Police are investigating an alleged double homicide in Crofton.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a “suspicious circumstance” at a house in the 8600 block of Crofton Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the residence and another man was arrested without incident. The suspect was taken to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment and remains in custody.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

The Forensic Identification Section from Nanaimo has been contacted for assistance, and the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the deaths. Police say they will not be releasing the names of the deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident, including witnesses, should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

