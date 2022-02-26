Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) early Saturday morning (Feb. 26).

At 5:55 a.m., police responded to an assault in one of the campus buildings.

Upon investigation, it appears a man working in the building assaulted a security guard.

The victim was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and will continue the investigation. They are working closely with UBCO.

READ MORE: Illness outbreak hits Lake Country retirement home

READ MORE: Kelowna police dog takes down taxi theft suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaRCMPUBCO Heat

Previous story
RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park
Next story
VIDEO: Thousands march in downtown Vancouver in support of Ukraine

Just Posted

hockey
Hockey tournament in Houston

CGL ATTACK
Wet’suwet’en First Nation condemns Coastal GasLink vandalism and alleged attack on pipeline personnel

The new SMP RV store in Prince George can be seen here. (Murray Sullivan photo/Houston Today)
Sullivan Motor Products expands to Prince George

The District of Houston council is hoping grant applications are successful so that it can start on 10th Street improvements this year. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Council turns attention to 10th Street update