RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

Officers and staff of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment needed to be evacuated from the building Tuesday night after a suspicious package was brought inside.

According to a police press release, the item was found by investigators and brought to the detachment at about 10 p.m.

“Due to the unknown nature of the item and upon further analysis, the decision was made to evacuate the detachment,” the release notes.

The detachment was closed for roughly 10 hours until an RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) could be brought in to remove the package, which was “disposed of accordingly,” police said.

Police services, including 911 dispatch and non-emergency lines were not disrupted during the evacuation.

Officials continue to investigate.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Just Posted

Houston Bioblitz beats last year’s count

The event documents the Upper Bulkley Watershed’s biodiversity

Houston gains new bus service

Service implemented as Greyhound departs northern B.C.

Plans for Huckleberry camp still on track

TransCanada abandons plans for camp near Burns Lake

Debit accepted on new BC Bus North

After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut causing layoffs, glass replacement shops to close

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

B.C. crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

Most Read