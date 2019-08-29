Members of the RCMP and Conservation Officer Service at the banks of the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge Wednesday where a body was recovered. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

RCMP continue to investigate Wednesday’s body recovery from Fraser River

The body was discovered by a fisherman and reported to the RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered by a fisherman in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and the Conservation Officer Service attended the scene, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO in a press release, noting the RCMP are reviewing all missing persons’ files as they, along with BC Coroners Service, work to confirm the identity of the body.

On Aug. 10, 2019, the Williams Lake RCMP announced they had arrested Jayson Gilbert and charged him with two counts of attempted murder for an incident the day before at the Rudy Johnson Bridge, which is about 40 kilometres north of the Sheep Creek Bridge.

At that time, the RCMP said the incident was also a missing person investigation and that police were trying to locate Branton Regner.

Ten days later, on Aug. 20, the RCMP said a second suspect, Michael Drynock, was in custody and also accused of kidnapping and attempted murder in connection with the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident.

Both Gilbert and Drynock remain in custody.

“We are aware of the most recent missing person investigation and the charges that have been laid and we are exhausting all possibilities to determine if there is any connection with these investigations,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment on the discovery of the body Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

