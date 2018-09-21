RCMP confirm death of missing BC teen Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

Jessica Patrick (Balczer)

Smithers RCMP have confirmed the body found on Hudson Bay Mountain Sept. 15 was Jessica Patrick’s (Balczer).

The press release sent out six days later on the afternoon of Sept. 21 did not give a cause of death, stating the RCMP was still working with the BC Coroner Service to determine that. The case is under criminal investigation.

Jessica’s body was released to the family Sept. 20. A memorial open to the public is being held Sept. 22

Read more: Jessica comes home

Family members confirmed Jessica was found at a vigil held in her honour at Bovill Square in Smithers on Sept. 16.

Read more: Vigil for Jessica Patrick

Jessica was reported missing Sept. 3 and an RCMP press release was sent out Sept. 6. She was reported as having left the Mountain View Motel in Smithers in the early morning hours of Aug. 31.

Read more: Smithers resident reported missing

The following is the full press release sent out Friday, Sept. 21:

Earlier this month the Smithers RCMP issued a media release seeking the public’s help to locate, 18 year old, Jessica Balczer.

Original media release relating to the missing person:

http://smithers.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?iteNodeId=2130&languageId=1&contentId=56580

Jessica was a member of the Lake Babine Nation. Many people, including friends and family, have come forward and provided information to help the RCMP with the investigation. Others have come forward knowing it was the right thing to do for Jessica, her family, and the community. Thank-you to all those people who care about Jessica, and want to do the right thing.

When Jessica wasn’t located the North District RCMP sent a progressively expanding team of Major Crime Unit resources, who shortly after, took over responsibility for the investigation. The Smithers RCMP have continued to support the Major Crime Unit. The missing person investigation transitioned to a criminal investigation. The investigative team has obtained numerous court orders in an effort to secure all relevant evidence.

Sadly, on September 15, 2018, Jessica was located no longer alive, just outside Smithers by people who wanted to help find Jessica. The location was on Hudson Bay Mountain Road, at a large pull out, about 15 meters down a steep bank. Those people quickly called the RCMP and protected the scene. Their efforts and actions are commendable.

Original media release relating to the found person:

http://smithers.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.actionsiteNodeId=2130&languageId=1&contentId=56677

On September 19, 2018, with the assistance of the BC Coroner Service, formal confirmation was received that the person found was indeed Jessica. The RCMP with assistance of the BC Coroner Service are working together to determine the cause of Jessica’s death. No other information is available at this time.

The investigative team continues to advance this criminal investigation and wants to extend a sincere thank-you to the family and community members who have supported the investigation to date.

Should you have any information regarding Jessica Balczer’s death, please contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Released by Sgt. Darren Durnin

Operations NCO – Smithers

Smithers RCMP

 

The location of Jessica Patrick’s body when it was found. (Google map)

The pullout on Hudson Bay Mountain Road where Jessica Patrick’s body was found Sept. 15. (Contributed photo)

People kept coming to a cold, drizzly Bovill Square in Smithers to remember and pay their respects for Jessica Patrick Sept. 16. About 300 ended up coming to hear from the speakers that included friends, family and leaders of the communities she directly affected. (Chris Gareau photo)

Previous story
Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case
Next story
B.C. man who left hospice to run in upcoming election dies

Just Posted

CMTN unveils renovated House of Cedar

$18.4M upgrade and renovation cited as key to modern trades training

An unexpected sight south of Burns Lake

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass

Area restrictions rescinded in northwest B.C.

The orders will be rescinded Sept. 19 at noon

Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre

‘Summer from hell’: vandals rob Fort St. James community garden following devastating wildfire season

The community rallied to keep the Health Minds Community Garden open in Fort St. James

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

RCMP confirm death of missing BC teen Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

B.C. man who left hospice to run in upcoming election dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Most Read