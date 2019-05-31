West Shore RCMP arrested three suspects for carving a Swastika into the pavement in Colwood. (West Shore RCMP photo)

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

West Shore RCMP arrested three suspects for carving a swastika in the pavement at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood.

On Thursday at 8:20 p.m., West Shore RCMP received a report from a member of the public who said they saw three men using a cement saw to carve into the pavement at the lagoon on Ocean Boulevard.

READ ALSO: Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

Police officers responded and observed the three men still at the scene. They saw the carving was in the shape of a swastika.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said all three suspects were arrested for mischief under $5,000.

Two of the men are in their early twenties, Saggar said, and the third is about 30 years old.

“After being informed of the seriousness of the crime, the suspects told the officers they realized the error of their ways and apologized for the damage they caused,” Saggar said. “Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crime as all three suspects had been drinking.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest 26-year-old man for spray-painting graffiti in Langford

The three suspects were released from custody by way of a promise to appear in court. West Shore RCMP would like to thank the witness for alerting the police and advise members of the public to report a crime right away by calling 911.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention
Next story
Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Just Posted

Parrot Lake fire extinguished

A wildfire reported near Parrot Lake was investigated and deemed a non-threat.… Continue reading

Houston starting to feel LNG impact

Preparations are leading to significant activity next year

Dungate money rolling in

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of placing its annual… Continue reading

RDBN emissions increased in 2018

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from services of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako… Continue reading

Painting fun

Houston Public Library held a painting class last week. Participants painted flower… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

Most Read