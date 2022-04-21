Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)

RCMP arrest man in connection with Kitwanga wildfire

Police say cost of fighting the fire will be extensive

The New Hazelton RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a brush fire set last Thursday, April 14 in Gitwangak.

The Wildfire Service, Kitwanga and Gitanyow fire crews responded to the fire burning out of control on Snake Hill by Kitwanga North Road and Highway 37.

READ MORE: Out of control wildfire burning near Kitwanga

Witnesses reported having seen a man in the area who appeared to be lighting fireworks in the area.

The RCMP identified and arrested the man, who will appear in court at a later date.

The blaze burned through the weekend with fire crews eventually extinguishing it, but the cost involved with fighting the fire will be extensive, according to the RCMP.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Most people in U.S. want masks for travellers: AP-NORC poll
Next story
UBC extends mask mandate into summer, citing sixth COVID wave

Just Posted

Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has pleaded not guilty to fentanyl possession in provincial court. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton pleads not guilty to drug possession

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
RCMP arrest man in connection with Kitwanga wildfire

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Out of control wildfire burning near Kitwanga