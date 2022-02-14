A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP arrest 11 people, seize weapons at Alberta border crossing

Police say officers executed a search warrant early this morning

RCMP say they have arrested 11 people at the United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., after becoming aware of a cache of firearms and ammunition.

Demonstrators have been protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader health restrictions.

A blockade of trucks and vehicles has been at the crossing since Jan. 29.

Police say a small organized group within the protest was said to have a “willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.”

They say officers executed a search warrant early this morning.

Officers have detained the 11 people and seized 13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

More coming …

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Talks get traffic moving again at snarled Alberta border crossing

border agencyFederal PoliticsTrucks

Previous story
Trudeau, premiers discussing Emergencies Act to battle blockades across Canada
Next story
B.C. police moving to licence plate readers to check insurance

Just Posted

(B.C. CDC photo/Houston Today)
Weekly COVID-19 update

Houston resident Leane Holmes is the winner of $500,000 from playing the ‘extra’ in a Lotto 6/49 draw at the beginning of January. “It will change my life - big time,” she said of her win. (Submitted photo)
Houston woman wins $500,000 in January lottery

Houston Link to Learning’s Laurie McIntosh with food deliveries bound for seniors and others. (Houston Link to Learning photo/Houston Today)
Program proves valuable to Houston and area seniors

A Houston resident is pushing for school bus service within town limits. (File photo/Houston Today)
Houston mother wants better school bus service in town