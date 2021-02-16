Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)

Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be triggering to some readers.

An RCMP Southeast District homicide detective pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning (Feb. 16) to a charge of sexual assault.

Chad Lincoln Vance was charged in 2019 for allegedly raping a woman in his Kelowna home nearly four years prior.

The woman, whose name and relationship to Vance is protected under a publication ban, took the stand as the trial began, recounting disturbing details of her allegation.

While visiting Vance, the woman said she was suntanning on the deck on a warm day in July 2015. She claims Vance came up behind her, pulled her bikini bottoms down, and attempted to rape her anally. She said the assault went on for 10 minutes as Vance allegedly pinned her to the chair she was lying in.

“He tried with all his might,” she testified.

READ MORE: Mountie accused of Kelowna sexual assault faces dismissal from RCMP

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

She testified she shouted at Vance, begging him to get off her but claimed he remained silent the whole time. The assault “seemed like it lasted forever,” she told the court. She said when he did get off of her, he looked angry.

“I said, ‘That f—cking hurt.’ And he said, ‘You can’t tell me that hurt,’” she testified. “I’ll never forget that.”

In cross-examination, Vance’s defence counsel Trevor Martin tried to plot holes in the woman’s claimed timeline. Due to the offence occurring almost six years ago, the woman said she only recalled rough timeframes of when specific events occurred. Martin pressed on this nonetheless, revealing a few inconsistencies.

Though she claimed she visited a clinic days after Vance allegedly assaulted her, the defence claims she didn’t go until more than three weeks later.

Transcripts of the woman’s police report also contain conflicting information. The woman told the officer investigating her report that she immediately cut off contact with Vance following the alleged offence. However, she admitted to the court she kept in contact with him very occasionally through text and even met up with him more than a year after the offence with hopes of rekindling the relationship.

Vance, who remains out on bail, sat alongside his lawyer throughout Tuesday’s proceedings, showing little reaction to the emotional testimony.

The trial is scheduled to continue throughout the week.

Following the criminal charge in June 2019, the RCMP suspended Vance with pay. By Aug. 2020, he was suspended without pay, but it’s not clear when that change was made. Vance is also scheduled for an RCMP conduct hearing in April, in which he faces potential dismissal from the force.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Mountie charged with breach of trust, to plead guilty

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPsexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Military deploys recon teams to border as feds prepare border-testing sites
Next story
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Just Posted

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Burns Lake breaks cold weather record

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Outdoor arena
Outdoor skating rink on District ‘to do’ list

Looking for design and cost estimates

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Houston Volunteer Fire Department members responded to a blaze in a mobile home at the Shady Rest Trailer Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Person taken to hospital following fire

Suffering from smoke inhalation

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

Housing has been one of three factors impacting controlling the spread of COVID-19, said Tl’azt’en Nation councilor Leslie Aslin. “What I’d like to see happen is to get these proper homes built on-reserve and not just thrown up for once and say there you go. (Leslie Aslin photo)
On-reserve housing conditions challenge First Nations’ fight against COVID-19

People really need to learn and not be quick to judge First Nations reserves: First Nation councillor

Most Read