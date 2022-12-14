Raising money for a good cause in Houston

In May the staff at Western Financial Group (WFG), Houston branch did a fundraising five kms walk around town with Houston Link to Learning staff. Western Financial Group doubled the money pledged for the walk. They held a plant sale and also asked for donations at their counter from their patrons. The total amount raised what $937.55. With that money, WFG did a bursary for $750. The receiptant of that bursary was Felicity Onderwater, a graduate at the Houston Christian School. The remaining funds were given to Houston Link to Learning, which will go towards their Harm Reduction Program. On Dec. 9 Marian Ells from Houston Link to Learning accepted a cheque for $187.55. (L to R) Autumn,Taryn, Keith, Marian, Ashley, Katherine and Catherine. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)