The controversial rainbow bench has been installed on the Copeland Avenue sidewalk close to the District office. The bench adds beautiful colour and presents a place to sit for pedestrians strolling by as well as representing that Houston is an inclusive community. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Rainbow bench now installed in Houston

The rainbow bench has been installed on the Copeland Avenue sidewalk close to the District of Houston office. The bench adds beautiful colour and presents a place to sit for pedestrians strolling by as well as representing that Houston is an inclusive community.

