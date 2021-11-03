Rail crossing maintenance

CN crews spent last week working on the first stage of full rehabilitation of the level rail crossings located at Tweedie and Nadina. Above is activity at Tweedie. The project is in collaboration with the District of Houston and will help CN maintain its network. The final works for this rehabilitation will be completed spring 2022. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map