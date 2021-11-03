Rail crossing maintenance

CN crews spent last week working on the first stage of full rehabilitation of the level rail crossings located at Tweedie and Nadina. Above is activity at Tweedie. The project is in collaboration with the District of Houston and will help CN maintain its network. The final works for this rehabilitation will be completed spring 2022. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
B.C. wildlife groups differ over the efficacy of predatory management to protect caribou
Next story
Williams Lake mayor ‘seriously sorry’ for sharing offensive post about residential schools

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach speaks during the Special committee Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP is firmly opposed to a Conservative Private Member’s Bill to repeal the North Coast moratorium on Oil Tankers. (File photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP reappointed NDP’s transport critic

houston
Road conditions in the Houston area

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods is seen here reading out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve on Oct. 17. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Judge rules against provincial ministry’s appeal to remove Gitanmaax minor from community

Adeana Young with her husband and four children at home during federal election night on Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy Adeana Young)
Housing horror story from Haida Gwaii: Former federal Green Party candidate at risk of homelessness