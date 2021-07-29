(Police Sherbrooke @SPSSherbrooke)

Quebec police mistake body of missing woman for mannequin, throw remains in garbage

Police received a call four hours later from a man reporting his wife missing

Quebec’s coroner’s office is investigating after police and firefighters allegedly mistook a woman’s body for a mannequin and threw her remains into a dumpster.

Sherbrooke, Que., police Chief Danny McConnell told reporters today the incident took place last Friday in the city about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

McConnell apologized to the woman’s family and explained that firefighters were called to a brush fire behind a factory just after 10 a.m. after witnesses allegedly said they thought a mannequin had been set on fire.

He says police at the scene consulted with firefighters and decided that what they thought was a mannequin would be taken to a dumpster behind the police station, which isn’t accessible to the public.

McConnell says police received a call four hours later from a man reporting his wife missing, adding that they used a signal from the missing woman’s cellphone to find her car, which was parked near the blaze behind the factory.

He says investigators took a look inside the dumpster that evening and discovered the remains of the missing woman.

McConnell says the coroner’s office is investigating and the Crown prosecutor’s office has been notified about the incident.

