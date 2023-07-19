This article will continue with putting. I mentioned in the previous article that distance in putting is more important than line of putt. This did not mean line of putt was not important. Every part of the game is important for scoring. When it comes to putting though it is the distance errors we make (too far/too short) that cause the three putt plus problem and not the line of your putt causing them. If you were able to consistently roll the ball the right distance to the hole this would illuminate the three putt plus (more than three). I covered tips for distance in last week’s article. Remember always that it is not a matter of making the first putt but avoiding more than a two putt.

Line though is important as I mentioned. This is what we now will cover in this article. First, we have to figure out what is going to happen to the roll of the ball between where the ball is lying and the hole. Will it roll straight towards the hole or will it veer off left or right on its way. The latter is more likely the case. Most common procedure to read the surface sloops is position yourself a few feet behind your ball. Get down low (eyes only a few feet or less off the ground)) and glance up towards the hole. From this position look right and left of the hole and check for side slopes. Focus mainly on the last third of the distance to the hole. Why the last third? Because on the first two thirds depending on the length of putt the ball is rolling too fast for the slope to affect the roll of the ball sideways. Once the ball slows down though (last third) is where the slope will have an effect on its direction. The slower the roll of the ball the more the side slopes will affect it. The last couple feet are what we are mainly concerned with. Another procedure which works well is do the same but position yourself on the other side of the hole. Looking back in the other direction. Again though, your main concern is the last few feet of the putt. This procedure I use often. I get a better read for some reason. Maybe because I am closer to where the break is (last part of its roll) and can see it more clearly than from a long ways away.

Now what is the plan? Do I aim straight at the hole or to the right or left and if so, how far? Only experience can teach you this. A few things to consider though. Freshly cut greens (morning play) the ball will have more break than greens that have not been cut for a while (afternoon play). Wet grass surface will have less break than dry grass. As well the surface will be slower. Believe this or not. Best to believe. Wind plays a factor. Not light winds but strong winds. Scenario: You have a longish putt and a strong wind is blowing across your putting line from your right going left. You decided that the side slope means that you need to aim to the right of the hole by 12 inches. Considering this wind add a few more inches right. It will move your ball more left. Fortunately, it is not often that we have to allow for strong winds in this area. There are other factors or tips that can help your line of putt but practice is the key. Practicing putting like anything else in the game goes along ways. What really helps develop this part of the game is in practice stay in one location for a while. Do not move around much. First couple of practice putts is to find the proper line of the putt. After that simply aim on this line then switch your total focus to distance only when making the swing. Try stopping your ball within a for sure makeable distance. This should be on the other side of the hole also. Always remember that a ball that never has enough speed to get to the hole will never go into the hole. Therefore, the extra roll just in case you are right on line. Practice also the short putts (within four feet). Firm to the center back of the cup. Firm takes the chance away from the ball breaking off line due to side slope.