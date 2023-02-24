Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C.

Wash your coveralls and hose off your work boots, CTV is looking to match up single farmers from B.C. on the rural
reality dating show, Farming for Love.
On the show, urban singletons are invited out to the country where they will meet the eligible farmers and compete in a series of challenges, activities and dates.
On season one, five eligible farmers were matched up with city dwellers.
If there’s someone who you’d like to nominate to take part, nominate them on ctv.ca.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
AgricultureCity of KelownaDairy FarmersFarmers marketsMeet Your FarmerOkanaganRural Canada