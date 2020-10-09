Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

A sunny drive in the North Shuswap came to an abrupt halt for Kristen Josey when she witnessed a young dog fall from the back of the truck ahead and land on the roadside.

The incident occurred on Squilax-Anglemont Road near Celista at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

In a post shared with multiple Facebook groups, Josey explained the puppy rolled down an embankment as the eastbound truck continued on its way.

“We luckily saw this happen and pulled over immediately; the puppy was unable to walk and yelping,” commented Josey.

Josey said puppy was taken to a vet in Salmon Arm where it was confirmed its rear knee was broken. In a subsequent post made on Thursday, Oct. 8, Josey explained the BC SPCA had taken over the pup’s care.

BC SPCA Shuswap Banch manager Victoria Olynik said the dog, a five-month old border collie named Nelson, underwent emergency surgery. Due to the severity of Nelson’s injury, one of his hind legs had to be amputated.

“Unfortunately, his leg was too badly injured to be saved, but he is getting wonderful care and we are hopeful that he will recover well,” said Olynik in Friday, Oct. 9 release. “He is such a sweet, affectionate boy.”

Olynik said Nelson is a a bit bewildered after everything he has been through, but he should be able to go on to live a happy and playful life.

Olynik said Nelson was surrendered to the SPCA’s care by his owner, who is not able to look after him. She added Nelson is now receiving around-the-clock care in an SPCA foster home.

A BC SPCA investigation into the case is ongoing and charges may be recommended.

“This case highlights how incredibly dangerous it is to travel with dogs unsecured in the back of trucks,” said Olynik. “The kind of suffering that Nelson has been subjected to is completely preventable.”

The SPCA’s cost of care for Nelson is expected to be approximately $2,000, and Olynik asks that anyone who might be able to donate to help Nelson and other animals in need of medical attention can do so through the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.

Josey was quick to become attached to the Nelson during their time together. She was grateful for the support they received from the public while she was attempting to locate Nelson’s owner, and said she is considering adopting the puppy herself.

“We are hoping to, we want to make an informed decision on care first, find out how he may be with other animals,” said Josey.

Read more: Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program

Read more: Video: Local contractors rebuild Shuswap SPCA’s “catio”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DogsShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Nelson, a five-month-old border collie, is recovering after losing a hind leg due to injuries sustained after falling from a moving vehicle. (BC SPCA photo)

Previous story
It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada
Next story
Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Just Posted

Man killed in motor vehicle accident

Discovered on the North Road this morning

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

SD 54 enrollment numbers for Houston schools are out

Numbers on par with projections but several new changes coming to the school district

The Family Resource Centre in Houston reopens it doors

No more drop-ins but families can still come in, through pre-registration

Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

There are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Most Read