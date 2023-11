Twenty three of Mrs. Margerm’s Grade 5 students at Twain Sullivan Elementary School spent the afternoon on Oct. 30 carving pumpkins into Jack-o-Lanterns. The inside and scraps from the pumpkins were saved for Mrs. Margerm chickens. Two long rows of tables were set up in the foyer for the students to work at. Each child brought their own pumpkin. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)