Public works projects details revealed

Residents to benefit from below and above ground improvements

A righthand turn lane from Copeland onto Hwy16 will be built this year, one of three projects approved by the District of Houston council. (File photo)

Houston residents can look forward a busy downtown public works construction season now that council has authorized spending $4.118 million on redeveloping a portion of 10th Street to continue council’s longterm plan to revitalize the downtown, a project that began with 9th St. several years ago.

A turning lane to Hwy16 will be built as will a sidewalk on Hwyy16.

Here’s a breakdown of the scope of work as provided by the District of Houston:

10th Street

The streetscape on 10th Street between Poulton Avenue and Butler Avenue will be redeveloped including approximately 220 metres of watermain replacement, replacement of water services, a short section of sanitary sewer to be repaired, installation of new catch basins and drainage piping to suit the new roadway drainage.

Nearly 400 metres of new curb and gutter, more than 1,000 square metres of sidewalk, approximately 2,500 square metres of road construction and paving will take place.

The addition of new street lights, installation of decorative string lighting, new street furniture throughout the block, and planting trees and shrubbery throughout will improve the surface look of 10th.

Houston mayor Shane Brienen has said that as much as the streetscape will be improved, the underground works are expected to serve for 60 years.

Turning lane

The work at Copeland Avenue between 10th Street and Hwy16 is to widen the road to create a right turn only lane onto the highway, and also includes replacement of the watermain below.

There will be approximately 40 metres of watermain replacement, installation of a new catch basin and drainage piping, approximately 40 metres of new curb and gutter, approximately 100 square metres of sidewalk, and approximately 340 metres of road construction and paving.

Hwy16 sidewalk

The work along Hwy16 from Poulton Avenue to Butler Avenue, including extension of the sidewalk on the south side of the road to Butler Avenue.

This includes over 150 metres of curb and gutter, installation of three new catch basins and nearly 100 metres of connecting drainage piping to accommodate the water that will collect along the curb, and in the adjacent ditch.

There will also be approximately 320 square metres of road construction and paving.

Material storage

A location has been found to store all the material needed for the work.

And that’s the parking lot on the east side of Steelhead Park, a location suggested by District consultants Urban Systems and approved by a council vote at its March 7 meeting.

“Whichever contractor selected by the District will require a work laydown area to effectively perform the work,” a memo to council from operations manager Mike Cooper explained.

Councillors were also told there’d be minimal impact on the community.