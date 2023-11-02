Public comment period opens on proposed north coast LNG facility

A map of the proposed location for the Ksi Lisims LNG floating facility. (Courtesy of Ksi Lisims LNG)

The public comment period on the environmental assessment for a proposed floating gas liquefaction facility off the northwest coast of B.C. is underway. Open houses are planned for Prince Rupert and Terrace next week, as well as a virtual session Nov. 14.

The Nsi Lisims LNG project — a partnership between Nisga’a Lisims Government, Rockies LNG Limited Partnership and Western LNG LLC — intends to export 12 million tonnes of super-cooled natural gas a year.

It would do this from a floating processing plant and export terminal north of Prince Rupert near the coastal Nisga’a village of Gingolx.

According to the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) participating First Nations include Gitga’at, Gitxaala, Kitselas and Metlakatla, as well as, the Kitsumkalum Band Council and Lax Kw’alaams Band.

At 12 million tonnes a year, the export output of the Nsi Lisims plant would be just shy of the 14 million tonnes LNG Canada wants to ship from its Kitimat facility now nearing completion.

Gas for the plant would come from northeastern B.C. and Alberta via one of two natural gas pipelines that were approved years ago to supply LNG processing projects that were subsequently shelved.

Ksi Lisims is in negotiations with both Enbridge’s Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission Project and TC Energy’s Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project. They have not released any information on whether a pipeline proponent has been selected.

Approval of the facility’s environmental assessment certificate is critical to getting one or the other of those pipelines started as both companies have environmental permits which have already received one-time extensions and are set to expire in 2024 if the companies cannot demonstrate construction has substantially begun.

As per B.C. legislation, the EAO is holding public information sessions.

Interested parties can attend the Prince Rupert open house Nov. 7 at the Moose Hall Lodge from 6 – 8 p.m.

On Nov. 8 the second session in Terrace runs from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Terrace Sportsplex. The EAO notes that the time of this event has changed from what was initially advertised.

For details on the Nov. 14 virtual session from 12 – 2 p.m. visit gov.bc.ca/EAOPublicComments.

Comments from the public will be accepted until Dec. 1. Submitted comments will be posted on the EAO Project Information Centre (EPIC) website within seven days of receipt.

– With files from Rod Link

READ MORE: Terrace hosts public consultation for Ksi Lisims LNG project

OTHER NEWS: Construction phase of northern B.C. natural gas pipeline complete



thom.barker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter