The Village of Granisle is getting a new marina facility now that it has received a series of senior government grants. (Village of Granisle photo)

Provincial $1 million grant fuels Granisle marina replacement

Village hopes work will be finished this summer

The Village of Granisle hopes the long-standing plan to rebuild its marina facility will be completed this year now that it has received a $1 million grant from the provincial government.

And that’s on top of a $250,300 grant received earlier this year from another provincial program and a $375,000 grant from the federal government also received earlier this year, providing the village with a total of $1,625,300.

“We are pleased to share we were successful to receive all the grant funds the village had applied for to complete this entire marina upgrade,” said Granisle mayor Linda McGuire of the successful $1 million grant.

It comes from the provincial Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program which this year is sending $33 million to various groups and local governments in rural and remote parts of the province.

“These funds, along with previous grant funds we received, will now allow us to complete the marina upgrade which includes new docks, piling and breakwater replacement,” said McGuire.

“This upgrade will increase our economic development potential by increasing services available to tourism traffic.”

The breakwater portion of the project alone is a huge undertaking, the mayor added.

Current facilities have wooden floating pontoon floats which are long past their anticipated life expectancy.

Constructed in the early 1990s, the marina is owned and operated by the Village of Granisle and is a key recreational amenity for the community and region and it is also an economic generator by attracting visitors to the area.

It is also one of only two freshwater marinas between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

