Province says it is committed to forestry workers and the industry

The promise follows Canfor’s closure of its Houston sawmill in April

lgo

The provincial government says it’ll be sending in employees to help Canfor workers deal with the upcoming closure of its Houston sawmill in April.

“Our immediate priority is to support the workers and families impacted by the closure of the Chetwynd sawmill and pellet mill, and the temporary closure of the Houston mill,” indicated a Jan. 25 statement from forests minister Bruce Ralston and jobs minister Brenda Bailey.

“Community support teams have been activated and will be there to connect workers with the services they need.”

What exactly that means has not yet been determined but the ministers said the province is committed to supporting the workers and supporting long-term forestry jobs.

“In the last week, government announced the $90-million B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund that will promote value-added innovation in the forestry sector, $50 million in funding to increase fibre supply, and we launched a new program to provide dedicated access of timber to valued-added manufacturers,” the ministers’ statement added.

Canfor says the closure is temporary in anticipation of building a replacement mill but did say a decision on a rebuild has yet to be made by the company’s board of directors.

Still, the two ministers said they welcomed Canfor’s plan.

A replacement mill would “ensure good forestry jobs remain in the region, aligning with our government’s goal to produce higher-value products from the available sustainable timber supply,” they said.

“The annual allowable cut has declined due to the end of the beetle kill harvest and unprecedented wildfires around the province. In the Houston area, the annual harvest has declined by more than 25 per cent compared to 2008 during the height of the beetle epidemic,” the statement continued.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny
Next story
PODCAST: Randy Bachman, every song, every guitar has a story

Just Posted

Northern Escape Heli Skiing offers an exclusive package to super rich clients who spend the day skiing and are lodged at the secluded Skeena River Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny

A toxic and illicit drug supply is increasing the number of drug overdose deaths in Terrace and area making the city rank second in the province per capita. (Black Press file photo)
Overdose drug deaths climb in Terrace

DOH
Two rainy day accounts set up at the District of Houston

Northwest physicians are out to reduce cases of high blood pressure and other factors leading to type 2 diabetes and increased health risks. (file photo)
Council supports doctors’ program to cut diabetes risk