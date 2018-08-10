BC Proud has organized a rally for Saturday afternoon to protest the removal of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from the front of Victoria’s City Hall. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Protestors to rally against removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a BC city hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

BC Proud has organized a rally in protest of the removal of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from the front steps of Victoria’s City Hall.

The decision to remove the statue was made in June 2017 through the City’s Witness Reconciliation Program and City Family, but the removal date was only announced on Wednesday, resulting in push back from citizens who felt more discussion was necessary.

RELATED: Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

“We’re upset,” said Aaron Gunn, spokesperson for BC Proud, an online advocacy group. “[Mayor] Helps, instead of consulting the public, is erasing Canada’s and Victoria’s history instead of leaving it alone and learning from it.”

The statue is being removed due to Macdonald’s controversial legacy. While he acted as a Victoria MP, and Canada’s first Prime Minister, he was also the Minister of Indian Affairs during Canada’s implementation of residential schools.

The City Family felt it didn’t want people visiting City Hall to have to walk past a statue that was potentially associated with trauma.

RELATED: Sculptor of John A. Macdonald statue speaks out

For Gunn, removing the statue is a way of turning a blind eye to Macdonald’s wrongdoings.

“If it’s unseen, it stops us from learning from history, celebrating achievements and acknowledging our mistakes,” Gunn said. “Victoria is steeped in history, where do we go from here? Do we change the name of the City because it’s named after a colonial queen? Do we change the name of the province?”

The statue is scheduled to be removed at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, but the rally isn’t scheduled until 12:00 p.m.

“If the statue is gone by the time we get there, it just compounds our message,” Gunn Said. “This is very much the beginning of the battle to save this statue.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Campers parked on B.C. highway surprised by cougar
Next story
John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

Just Posted

Gilmore Lake Fire burning near Topley

Evacuation alert and order in effect

Evacuation order expanded for Torkelsen Lake Fire

This fire is located approximately 24 km south of Fort Babine

Evacuation order expanded for Shovel Lake Fire

This fire has consumed 16,500 hectares

BC Bus North ridership rising

Ridership numbers continue to grow each week: ministry

Canfor workers to take strike vote

Union wants more from high lumber profits

UPDATED: Two officers killed in New Brunswick shooting are identified

Four dead after shooting in Fredericton neighbourhood, with one suspect in custody.

Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena

Fat girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Protestors to rally against removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue from a BC city hall

BC Proud has organized a protest after learning the statue will be removed Saturday morning

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos mom, newborn

Mother and child’s home invaded by a knife-wielding woman

BREAKING: Evacuation alert issued for parts of Quesnel and areas west

Alert includes West Fraser Road, West Quesnel, Bouchie Lake, Milburn Lake and Puntchesakut Lake

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

Most Read