Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

A human chain around Victoria’s Masjid Al-Iman mosque – a show of support for the Muslim community inside holding Friday prayer. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

A human chain is growing around Victoria’s Masjid Al-Iman mosque, a show of support for the Muslim community inside holding Friday prayer.

RELATED: Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

A human chain is growing around Victoria’s Masjid Al-Iman mosque as a show of support for the Muslim community inside holding Friday prayer. #yyj #NZMosqueShooting @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/81kEsjVf8l — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) March 22, 2019

In light of the recent mosque shootings in New Zealand, Victoria’s Sikh community invited Islanders to join them in forming a protective human chain “as a show of love and solidarity with our Muslim family and to remind everyone that bigotry will not be tolerated.”

RELATED: Candlelight vigil held in Victoria to honour victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

Members of the public began to gather shortly before 1 p.m., at which time worshippers started arriving for prayer at Masjid Al-Iman (2218 Quadra St.).

A human chain is growing around Victoria’s Masjid Al-Iman mosque as a show of support for the Muslim community inside holding Friday prayer. #yyj #NZMosqueShooting @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/g3SKp5ILJc — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) March 22, 2019

The chain is expected to stay in place until the end of worship at 3 p.m.