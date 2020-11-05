Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday June 12, 2020. The Supreme Court of Canada says only people, not corporations, benefit from the charter protection against cruel and unusual punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday June 12, 2020. The Supreme Court of Canada says only people, not corporations, benefit from the charter protection against cruel and unusual punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Protection against cruel punishment doesn’t apply to corporations: Supreme Court of Canada

Decision comes in a case involving a numbered company that faced a fine under the Quebec Building Act

The Supreme Court of Canada says only people, not corporations, benefit from the charter protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

The decision comes today in a case involving a numbered company that faced a fine under the Quebec Building Act for work done without a licence.

The corporation was fined $30,843 upon being found guilty.

The corporation challenged the constitutionality of the fine, arguing it violated the guarantee of protection against “any cruel and unusual treatment or punishment” in Section 12 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Quebec Superior Court ruled that corporations are not protected under the constitutional provision.

However, the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the finding and said the section can in fact apply, sending the matter back to trial court to rule on the issue of the fine.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: More than a dozen arrested in U.S. cities as protesters demand vote count

Just Posted

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Border jumping bear cub captured, transferred to Smithers wildlife shelter

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Halloween
Houston celebrates Halloween

Houston residents went out and trick or treated on Oct. 31. One… Continue reading

Remembrance Day in Houston
Pandemic forces scaled back Remembrance Day events

But ceremonies will be live-streamed

RDBN
District of Houston joins hands with RDBN for a regional evacuation program

The project cost would be 100 per cent covered if approved by UBCM

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Melanie Gardner is pictured at her home in Stittsville, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Melanie Gardner moved to Canada to escape Donald Trump’s presidency, but even on the other side of the border she said the stress of the U.S. election is taking a physical toll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Moving to Canada didn’t ease this American’s election-induced stress

She doesn’t expect to move back to the U.S. regardless of the results

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘It means so much:’ Families thankful for painted poppy rocks on Remembrance Day

Many who set out to find one of her poppy-painted rocks have a close relationship with Remembrance Day

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP: Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

Most Read