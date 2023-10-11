Property taxes remain outstanding

More people are withholding their property taxes compared to previous years, reports the District of Houston’s finance director.

As of Sept. 27, $1.190 million was owing to the district, to other taxing authorities, in frontage fees and for utilities, Jennifer Larson noted in a memo to council.

That dollar figure makes up about 15 per cent of the District’s total tax assessments, substantially more than the $258,000 owed as of Sept, 22, 2022.

“It appears that there is a significant number [of people] waiting until the Oct. 31 deadline before paying their current taxes,” Larson said.

Although July 2 is the normal date of when property taxes are due without incurring a 10 per cent penalty, council this year passed a bylaw extending the payment period to Oct. 31.

It did so in recognition of the closing of the Canfor sawmill and any resulting financial hardship on District residents.

Larson also reported that a required tax sale on Sept. 25 of 30 properties owing a combined delinquent $42,381 was cancelled because all payments had been made.

The one exception was $1,688 owed by 11 manufactured homes. They could not be sold because the taxes apply to the structure and not the land upon which they sit.

“All of those properties have tax liens registered against them so that the tax must be paid before the property can be sold,” Larson said.

She said the actual property tax bill owed by owners of manufactured homes is $25,518 — a figure that includes the delinquent taxes for which liens have been placed as well as current taxes not yet paid and taxes and interest not yet in the delinquent category.

“It is staff’s intention to implement further collection activities on manufactured homes so that the balances do not continue to increase and to send more frequent reminders on all overdue accounts in order to improve collections,” she added.

Fireworks re-scheduled

Council has decided its annual fireworks show will take place this year on Nov. 24, co-inciding with the annual Light Up event marking the beginning of the Christmas season.

For years, the District has sponsored fireworks on Canada Day, July 1, but it has now been more than five years since that has been possible either because of the COVID pandemic or bans because of hot and dry weather leading to worries about fires.

With that date no longer generally workable, council at first decided to shift fireworks to Hallowe’en but then discovered there were already sufficient events, including its own candy distribution and skate and swimming times.

This year the District has responsibility for the Light Up event and fireworks would be a natural addition to that community gathering, said District of Houston chief administrative officer Michael Dewar.

New auditor named

The District of Houston has changed auditors.

The long-standing firm of Edmison Mehr based in Smithers has been replaced by the national firm of MNP LLP.

In-camera minutes released by council Oct. 3 indicate the contract with MNP LLP is for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Advertising shift turned down

Council has turned down a request from Houston Today/Black Press Media to shift what it spends on on-line advertising with Meta to its own services.

That follows the ongoing attempt by the federal government to have Meta pay news organizations for hosting links to their content on either Facebook or Instagram. When Meta refused, the federal government withdrew its own advertising.

District of Houston chief administrative officer Michael Dewar told council the District does not spend a lot of money on social media compared to its spending with Houston Today.