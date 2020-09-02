Property tax payers given a year’s grace

Delinquent District of Houston property tax payers have been given a year’s grace of the intended sale of their properties.

Thanks to a bylaw adopted by the District council Aug. 18, sales are to be deferred from Sept. 28 this year to Sept. 27, 2021.

The deferral decision, which extends the redemption period for properties sold for taxes in 2019, comes after the provincial government permitted local governments to do so in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial effect on property owners.

“Deferring the 2020 annual tax sale and extending the tax sale redemption period for one year will relieve the financial pressure from delinquent property property owners,” District finance director Yun Ke Ni wrote in a memo presented to council.