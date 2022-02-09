Program proves valuable to Houston and area seniors

Houston Link to Learning’s Laurie McIntosh with food deliveries bound for seniors and others. (Houston Link to Learning photo/Houston Today)

A provincial program offered locally by Houston Link to Learning is proving its value here and in Telkwa and Smithers.

Better at Home, which provides basic services to seniors so that they may stay in the familiar surroundings of their own homes, has 21 clients in Houston.

“Services we currently offer include light housekeeping, grocery shopping, snow shovelling and meal delivery twice a week,” said Marian Ells, Houston Link to Learning’s manager.

Seniors pay a fee on a sliding scale based on income.

“Snow shovelling is currently completed by one of our fabulous volunteers. Our staff, Laurie and Rebecca, currently provide housekeeping and grocery services and we have a partnership with the Legion shuttle to deliver food to 10 seniors who are not able to get to our building to collect lunch themselves,” said Ells.

Houston Link to Learning’s services contract includes Telkwa and Smithers and there it has sub-contracted to the Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA).

“Better at Home looks different in each community based on the needs so we are pleased to have this sub contract with SCSA so that a local service can work on the local community needs for seniors,” said Ells.

Any senior over 65 is eligible for these services. Seniors between 55 and 65 may also be considered for services depending on their circumstances.

Houston Link to Learning’s initial contract was for $31,250, ending on March 31, 2021.

Its second contract then began April 1, 2021 and is for two years with the first year value of $88,613 and a second year value, beginning April 1, 2022 and ending March 31, 2023, of $89,525.

“We definitely intend to apply again in 2023,” said Ells.