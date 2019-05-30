A woman speaks at a pipeline protest outside a Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fundraiser in Vancouver on May 22. (Protect the Inlet)

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

An investigation has been launched into the way police acted at a Vancouver anti-pipeline protest, according to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

In a Thursday news release, the office said it would be reviewing how a 74-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a police officer.

The video, which appeared in local media, shows a woman approaching a uniformed Vancouver police officer.

“The woman in the video steps forward and appears to make contact with one of the men, the woman is pushed back and falls to the ground,” the release read.

READ MORE: Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta
Next story
UPDATED: Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor

Just Posted

Parrot Lake fire extinguished

A wildfire reported near Parrot Lake was investigated and deemed a non-threat.… Continue reading

Houston starting to feel LNG impact

Preparations are leading to significant activity next year

Dungate money rolling in

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of placing its annual… Continue reading

RDBN emissions increased in 2018

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from services of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako… Continue reading

Painting fun

Houston Public Library held a painting class last week. Participants painted flower… Continue reading

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker

B.C. Liberals describe Darryl Plecas’s accusations of corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Without a technician IV cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

Most Read