’His driving behaviour was not a result of alcohol consumption’ says RCMP. Photo MCG

’His driving behaviour was not a result of alcohol consumption’ says RCMP. Photo MCG

Princeton man charged after not drinking and driving

However traffic stop earns $230 liquor fine

A Princeton man ended up paying $230 for a glass of beer he never got to drink, following a run in on the road with a BC Conservation Officer (CO).

The officer was driving on Princeton Summerland Road near Jura, just after 4 p.m.,Nov. 22, when he was almost forced off the highway by an oncoming vehicle.

“The officer put two wheels of his vehicle in the ditch,” said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, as the oncoming vehicle was in his lane.

“When the CO conducted a traffic stop with the man and asked if he had any liquor in his vehicle (the driver) pointed to a glass of beer in the cup holder.”

Princeton RCMP attended the scene and escorted the man back to the detachment for a breathalyser test where it was determined the man had not been drinking.

“There was no alcohol in his blood, and that’s fantastic…His driving behaviour was not a result of alcohol consumption. It was just poor driving,” said Hughes.

“While doing the right thing by not drinking and driving he did have open alcohol in his vehicle and was given a violation ticket for that.”

The $230 fine was issued under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

Related: Allegedly impaired driver found passed out with baby in vehicle in Nanaimo

Related: Police stop 4 impaired drivers within 4 hours in Vernon

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salvation Army takes new approach to annual Christmas kettle campaign
Next story
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media

Just Posted

A Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Ecstall river landslide might be less devastating to salmon than originally believed

The gang at Country Wide Printing were ready for Plaid Friday on Nov 25. as the store stayed open later than usual. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today
Plaid Friday fun at Houston businesses

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club members Marjorie and Jeneanne are enjoying a bowl of chili and a bun made by Pleasant Valley Restaurant. Treats were also available and provided by Palisades Cafe. The ski club has over 400 members and Nov. 26 the ski lodge was open from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. to celebrate the opening of the season with each member getting a new key for the lodge and an equipment swap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Morice Mountain season starts

School District 54 trustees gathered for their first business meeting Nov. 15 since the October elections. From the left, Priscilla Michell, Jennifer Williams (Chair), Jason Krauskopf, Frank Farrell, Floyd Krishan, Les Kearns (vice chair), and Kristina Graham. (Cindy McDiarmid photo/School District 54)
School enrollments hold steady in Houston, but increase in Smithers