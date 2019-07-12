(Shannon Lough / The Northern View) Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Northern B.C.’s Ridley coal terminal sold, Canada divests, First Nations to own portion

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

The Government of Canada has sold 90 per cent of its shares in Ridley Terminals Inc. for $350-million with 10 per cent of the shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation.

“After accounting for dividends from RTI to Canada, RTI’s current book value and transaction costs, the Government of Canada can expect an estimated net fiscal gain of approximately $100 million from the divestment of RTI,” the Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV), a Canadian Crown corporation assigned with managing investments and corporate interests of the Crown, stated.

READ MORE: Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams to receive 10 per cent stake in Ridley Terminal sale

The coal terminal in Prince Rupert was a Crown corporation within Transport Canada’s portfolio and has been performing well in the past year. Ridley Terminals Inc. celebrated 35 years of operations with $117.7 million in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year and a net operating income of $47 million.

READ MORE: Another positive year for Ridley Terminal, coal shipments leading the way

The CDEV, announced on July 12, that Canada reached an agreement to sell 90 per cent of their shares to Riverstone Holdings and AMCI Group, a multinational private equity firm.

The remaining 10 per cent of Canada’s shares will be transferred to a limited partnership owned by the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation at the close of the sale to the Riverstone-AMCI company.

The sale to the Riverstone-AMCI company will be subject to successful completion of a review by the Competition Bureau and other customary closing conditions.

READ MORE: Government plans to sell Ridley Terminals this fall

“The agreement with the Riverstone-AMCI company is the culmination of this sale process, a process that considered a wide range of interest from potential investors and involved continuous engagement with six local First Nations,” the CDEV stated.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

Just Posted

Northern B.C.’s Ridley coal terminal sold, Canada divests, First Nations to own portion

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

Recreational fishing for sockeye salmon in the Skeena River watershed temporarily closed

Effective July 11 recreational fishing will be banned until further notice

Skeena mainstem closed to recreational sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Houston man faces multiple charges following fire

Police and man trapped between burning structure and brush fire

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read