Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

Juanita Parnell, said on Oct. 20when she received her cheque, patience played out for her after using the same numbers in the 6/49 Lotto draw for 20 years. She was presented with just less than $5.8 million from the Oct. 6 draw. (Photo: BC Lottery Corporation)

A Prince Rupert woman is a new multi-millionaire after winning more than $5.8 million dollars in the 6/49 Lotto, with a ticket she almost didn’t buy.

Juanita Parnell, a Nisga’a Urban Local Representative, said at the lotto cheque presentation on Oct. 20, she found out at midnight on Oct. 6, she had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot, after a phone call from her daughter saying someone in the city had won.

She said she didn’t fall asleep until after 3:30 a.m., with excitement from the news.

“I wish there was somebody else with me at the time, but there wasn’t. I was just by myself and thought ‘Oh wow, this is something else.”

“I was in a rush to buy my ticket. I had actually forgotten,” she said, adding due to the rush she was worried she would miss out.

Parnell shares the grand prize of more than $11 million dollars with a winner in Ontario.

She has been playing with the same set of numbers for the past 20 years, which she chose from a Quick Pick purchased years ago.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why I’ve stuck with them. I think I’ve missed playing them only three times.”

She has no plans on what to do with her winnings at the moment but she would like to take her grandchildren on a vacation, share some money with her family and buy a house. She made a special mention that she may donate to causes close to her heart like the Trap Neuter and Release (TNR) program for cats in the city.

“We’ve never been able to go on a vacation together all at once,” Parnell said. “I’d like to take them to Disney World in Florida.”

“I have to take a look at my options at what I’m going to do.”

She bought the winning ticket at West End Grocery with the winning six numbers being 7, 18, 19, 38, 42 and 46 with bonus number 31.

Norman Galimski | Journalist