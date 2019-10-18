Skeena River, salmon sign. (Jackie Lieuwen photo)

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) is investing more than $161,372 in five salmon enhancement and sustainability projects.

The projects are the first five under PRPA’s new Skeena River Salmon Enhancement Program announced earlier this year. PRPA dedicated $1 million from their Community Investment Fund to partner with North Coast organizations that help maintain and rehabilitate critical habitat in the river.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority recognizes that a healthy salmon population is vital to not only the community of Prince Rupert, but to the entire Northwest region,” stated Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Port announces $1M for Skeena River salmon

The five projects include:

1. Skeena River Estuary Dissolved Organic Carbon Study

The Skeena Fisheries Commission, Indigenous organization that focuses on fisheries management, science and conservation in the Skeena Watershed, received $33,425 from PRPA for a three year project.

The project will be establishing a detailed monitoring and sampling program for dissolved organic carbon and organic matter in the Skeena River estuary.

Organic matter plays an important role in food web function and are directly relevant to salmon health, productivity, sustainability and habitat condition.

2. Gitanyow Lake Sockeye Salmon Assessment

PRPA contributed another $25,500 to the Skeena Fisheries Commission to conduct a year-round the study of the biological, chemical, physical and geological characteristics of inland waters — a limnological survey — of Gitanyow Lake to identify factors that may be limiting Kitwanga sockeye salmon.

3. Kitwanga River Chum Salmon Enhancement Study

Gitanyow Fisheries Authority received $12,000 to conduct a feasibility study to address declining Kitwanga chum stocks in the Gitanyow River. They will also evaluate possible outcomes to enhance salmon stock, including the feasibility of a hatchery.

The Gitanyow Fisheries Authority provides fisheries, wildlife and overall environmental expertise and services for the Gitanyow people.

4. Kispiox River Watersheds Temperature Monitoring Initiative

Gitxsan Watershed Authorities received $22,960 for a project dedicated to understanding areas of thermal stress and refugia in key Skeena Salmon streams in the Kispiox River. The goal is enhancing current water quality and quantity research to inform fisheries management planning aimed at protecting fish during times of environmental stress.

The Gitxsan Watershed Authorities’ mandate is to oversee and steward fisheries and other natural resource issues on the Gitxsan territories.

5. Lower Skeena River Pound Net Feasibility Study and Construction Project

PRPA contributed $67,487 to Lax Kw’alaams Fisheries Stewardship Program, initiated to conduct scientific research and monitor the condition and use of marine resources within Lax Kw’alaams.

The feasibility study is part of a longer term proposal aimed at the installation and operation of a selective fishing tool that will provide further research opportunities related to stock identification and salmon run information in the Lower Skeena River.

“We take our commitment to our communities and our environment seriously, and it is our privilege to partner with organizations and to contribute dedicated resources to the betterment of the Skeena River and its salmon populations. Our organization wants to be part of a local solution to address some of the critical challenges that are facing Skeena salmon,” stated Stevenson.

READ MORE: Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters gets $100K boost from Prince Rupert Port Authority

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

Climate change, economy and reconciliation take centre stage at Oct. 15 All-Candidates Forum

Six of the eight candidates were in attendance at the Smithers event

Renewal plan for 9th to be subject of meeting

District, businesses to consider options

Soup kitchen to be added to Salvation Army’s Houston services

Need for food growing as living costs rise

District of Houston applies for grants

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of pursuing grants from… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 things to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Most Read