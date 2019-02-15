Former Coastal GasLink president and new president of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project and TransCanada vice-president for non-regulated assets Richard Gateman.

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project searches for partners

TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.

TransCanada is actively pursuing a revival of its Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline project, which was cancelled in mid-2017 after the cancellation of the Pacific Northwest LNG terminal on Lelu Island.

“There appears to be interest by a number of parties in investigating a second major LNG (liquified natural gas) project in B.C. which would target an in-service date post mid-decade,” Terry Cunha, a TransCanada spokesperson said in an email. “While no announcements are imminent, work is being done to assess the viability of projects within the service area of our PRGT pipeline project.”

Cunha would not divulge who the interested parties are, citing confidentiality, but did note the company believes conditions are favourable.

“Our understanding of global supply and demand for LNG would seem to support another B.C. project targeting the post-2025 period.”

Renewed public interest in the project comes on the heels of an announcement that Coastal GasLink has named David Pfeiffer to replace Richard Gateman as president of that TransCanada subsidiary’s pipeline project. Gateman has been moved to president of the PRGT project and TransCanada vice-president for non-regulated assets.

TransCanada has remained committed to the pipeline that was intended to move LNG from northeast B.C. to the Pacific Northwest LNG facility proposed for Prince Rupert since Malaysia’s state-owned oil company Petronas pulled the plug on the project in July 2017.

Calgary-based TransCanada is currently taking steps to be ready to move forward with a new partner.

“We are in the process of renewing our Environmental Certificate and our OGC [Oil and Gas Commission permits for PRGT and do not anticipate the need for new major permit applications,” Cunha wrote.

They are also in discussions with other stakeholders, he said.

“We have recently re-visited our project with most First Nations along the route and with the B.C. government. There remains a strong level of support from all.”

The BCOGC confirmed that PRGT has applied to extend its environmental assessment certificate, which expires Nov. 25, 2019.

Previous story
Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case
Next story
Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project searches for partners

TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.

Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Recap

Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 6: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for Feb. 16 at the All Native Tournament

Coastal GasLink prepares sites of construction work camps

Unist’ot’en condemn 14 ‘man camps’ housing 500-800 workers as threatening safety of women and children

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Most Read