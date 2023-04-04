4th homicide of the year in Prince George sparks police warning about ‘violent drug subculture’

Mounties say a violent drug subculture is responsible for four murders in Prince George so far in 2023.

“Though the violence has been directed towards individuals who are a part of this subculture, we are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violent and do not hold public safety in any regard,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Mounties in the northern city confirmed Tuesday, April 4 they are investigating the latest murder, this following an investigation which began on Saturday, April 1 just before 8:30 p.m., when police responded to a report of someone in medical distress at a residence on the 2200 block of Quince Street. A man was found dead at the location.

RCMP say evidence collected from the residence indicated the death was suspicious and Prince George RCMP’s serious crime unit took conduct of the investigation. The investigation is in its early stages but is currently being treated as a homicide, note police.

Investigators have determined the suspicious death reported on March 7, 2023 is also a homicide and that all four are related to the drug subculture in Prince George.

“Police are taking these threats to public safety seriously and have been working diligently to identify those responsible for the murders,” noted Cooper.

“We have engaged partner agencies such as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team, which traveled to Prince George in early March to conduct targeted enforcement on those engaged with the violent drug subculture.”

Investigators are looking to speak with those who have surveillance or dash camera footage of anyone coming or going from the 2200-block of Quince Street between the hours of 8:15 and 8:45 p.m. on April 1, 2023. You can contact an investigator by calling the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.

Police continue to encourage residents to remain vigilante and to report any suspicious occurrences to the RCMP, either by calling the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300; by contacting Northern B.C. Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only); or by utilizing the Online Crime Reporting Tool.

