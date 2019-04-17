Houston’s Josh Maser was presented with two awards at the annual Prince George Cougars recognition event. (Contributed photo)

Prince George Cougars honour Houston hockey product

Josh Maser wins two awards

A Houston Minor Hockey product who has spent the past years playing with the WHL Prince George Cougars was honoured twice at the team’s annual awards banquet and brunch held last month.

Forward Josh Maser, 20, was named the team’s most valuable player in being presented with the Dan Hamhuis Award and, in an award voted on by players, shared the Michael Fogolin Memorial Award with Josh Curtis.

The son of former NHL player Lee Fogolin, Michael Fogolin was a player with the Prince George Cougars at the time of his death from a suspected heart condition. He was just 17.

Born in 1999, Maser played in Houston in his early hockey years, before advancing. His development included attending the Okanagan Hockey Academy.

He was a fourth round selection (74th overall) in 2014 by the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League.

Earlier experience included time with the Kamloops Storm of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and with the Cariboo Cougars of the B.C. Major/Midget League.

Maser was traded to the Prince George Cougars in the fall of 2016, becoming a consistent performer with the club.

Previous story
Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Just Posted

Hotcakes

On April 6 there was a community pancake breakfast held at the… Continue reading

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

$1,000 fine for eating and driving just hype

Recent online rumours saying that in May Canadians could be fined $1,000… Continue reading

Council lays out federal gas tax spending plan

Included is arena ammonia plant replacement

Caribou habitat pacts endanger jobs, critics say

Draft agreements reached in March on protecting vulnerable caribou herds are good… Continue reading

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Most Read