The prime minister will come to Nanaimo next week to talk about job creation and growing the economy. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

The prime minister will be in Nanaimo next week to talk about job creation and growing the economy.

According to an e-mailed statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, PM Justin Trudeau will host a town hall meeting in Nanaimo on Feb. 2.

“At this midway point in our government’s mandate, we are proud of the progress we have made so far to make our communities a better place to live. We want to create growth that works for everyone, prepare for the jobs of the future, and build a stronger, more resilient middle class,” the statement said.

RELATED: Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

The Nanaimo town hall is part of a cross-country tour; Trudeau will be in Edmonton the day before. In September, he stopped through Kelowna. There he spoke on tax changes, immigration and was met with angry doctors and Site C protesters.

The Office of the Prime Minister noted that the town hall will be open to the public, but details about the venue and time won’t be announced until closer to the date.


