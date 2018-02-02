WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Crowds are gathered on campus in Nanaimo to be part of a town hall with the prime minister.
PM Justin Trudeau is in the Vancouver Island city today, Feb. 2, for a public forum to be held at the Vancouver Island University gym. The town hall was originally slated to get underway at 11 a.m.
#Nanaimo #PMTownHall @NanaimoBulletin Lineup is huge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo this morning. pic.twitter.com/T0DHEAR3yw
— Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) February 2, 2018
