’Precious’ goat born without hair in Shawnigan Lake sparks community support

Mother goat won’t ‘take on’ the new kid, meaning 24/7 care by its humans

A unique furless goat born in Shawnigan Lake is in need of help to stay happy and healthy. (Conny Rohr/GoFundMe)

A unique baby goat named Precious is in need of financial help after being born without hair on a Shawnigan Lake farm.

The owners of Maple Heart Ranch say one of their goats gave birth on April 29, to a kid without any fur.

Unfortunately, this meant that the mother didn’t take on the goat, meaning she won’t feed Precious.

“We called our veterinarian right away to see what the suggestions are in these cases. It turned out, that this a very unique case with no comparable,” Conny Rohr wrote on a GoFundMe page on May 2.

Rohr says they have since been bottle feeding Precious and ensuring she stays warm – tasks that sound simple but in realty involve a constantly running generator to ensure temperatues stay high.

“One of us, has to stay with her 24/7 as she need to be fed every two hours, day and night,” Rohr added.

Maple Heart Ranch launched the online fundraiser in hopes of paying for the generator, as well as clothing, diapers and puppy pads to keep Precious happy and healthy, as well as a baby monitor and cage.

“She will not be able to stay outside with the other goats, so this means, we have to have a special shelter or addition to the house for her, in the future, which is heated and insulated. She will always needs clothes and special creams to protect her skin from the elements.”

Since launching, the fundraiser has garnered nearly $6,000, as of Wednesday (May 4), including $1,000 from an anonymos donor.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
