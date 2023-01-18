On Jan.11 the U12 team held a practice starting at 6:15 p.m. There were eight players consisting of U12 and U10 teammates as they usually play and practice together. On Feb. 25 and 26 Houston Ringette will be hosting a home tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Practice make perfect

On Jan.11 the U12 team held a practice starting at 6:15 p.m. There were eight players consisting of U12 and U10 teammates as they usually play and practice together. On Feb. 25 and 26 Houston Ringette will be hosting a home tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police
Next story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.

Just Posted

Former Vancouver Canucks’ enforcer Gino Odjick outside Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday June 29, 2014.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )
B.C. First Nations mourn loss of Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick

Heavy equipment at work at Coastal GasLink pipeline crossing at the Clore River in northwestern B.C. (David Suzuki Foundation photo)
Regulators probe complaint about sediment flow at CGL pipeline river crossing in northwest B.C.

Kitimat, B.C. RCMP detachment. (The Northern Sentinel photo)
Man injured in incident with police

Tarea Roberge of the Kermode Friendship Society speaks at a town hall meeting she organized at the society’s downtown location on Jan. 14. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
New lease on life for evacuated Terrace tenants