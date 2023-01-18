Practice make perfect

On Jan.11 the U12 team held a practice starting at 6:15 p.m. There were eight players consisting of U12 and U10 teammates as they usually play and practice together. On Feb. 25 and 26 Houston Ringette will be hosting a home tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
