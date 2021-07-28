As well, what came from the memo re: needing more detail to determine if the beefed up on-call ambulance provisions will benefit the area? Council has directed staff to request a meeting with BC Emergency Health Services to obtain information on the specific local impacts of the transition to the Standby On Call Model.

===

The proposed BC ambulance staffing changes could prove detrimental to the residents,

warns the local fire chief.

Robert Krause, the director of protective

services and local fire chief for the village of

Burns Lake, expressed his concern over the

proposed staffing changes in BC Ambulance,

during a council meeting.

“With the new “Scheduled On-Call” (SOC)

system that has been proposed for Burns Lake,

the community will gain three SOC positions,

however this will actually result in a reduction

of service. For eight hours of each 24-hour

shift there will be two paramedics in station.

For the remaining 16 hours these Paramedics

will be on pager within a “reasonable response

time”. We have been advised that a Paramedic living 10 minutes from the station will be

allowed to be at home on standby for the 16-

hour portion of their shift. This will result

in dispatch time increasing from 90 seconds

under the current model, to potentially 12-15

minutes,” he said.

The new staffing model refers to a new type

of paramedic shift that has regularly scheduled

on-call hours as opposed to waiting for availability of on-call paramedics. SOC paramedics

will be paramedics with regular shifts and will

receive full wages.

According to BCEHS, these changes will improve emergency response coverage and create

a more stable paramedic workforce especially

in the remote, rural areas where workforce

retention has historically been a problem.

However, Krause disagreed with BCEHS’

hypothesis and said that the new SOC positions

will not help with the shortfall of paramedics

as most, if not all, of the positions will be filled

with current part-time paramedics, already

working in Burns Lake. Without additional

fulltime SOC positions, Burns Lake will continue to suffer from a shortage of paramedics

to cover all required shifts.

In previous years Burns Lake benefited from

an ambulance station that was manned with

a minimum of two paramedics, around the

clock, resulting in an approximate dispatch

time of 90 seconds. Under current staffing

shortages Burns Lake only has 65 per cent of

the required staffing and has been without a

Unit Chief for over six months.

“With the lack of paramedic staffing in Burns

Lake, the Volunteer Fire Department has seen

a 10 per cent increase in medical calls for the

first six months of 2021. Given the additional

time delays for 16 hours of each day under the

proposed SOC system it is easy to assume that

this trend will continue or possibly get worse.

This puts a strain on the municipal resources

and forces volunteers

to leave work and family in order to provide

an acceptable level of

service to the community,” he added.

Changes to the delivery system will have

consequences for our

community that will

result in reduced service and slower response time, warned

Krause.

The village staff will

now be preparing a report on what the impact of SOC system

for BC Ambulance

would have on the

emergency service response times and what

impact it would have

on the village’s volunteer fire department.

The report would

then be presented to

the council for review

and the next steps would be determined accordingly.