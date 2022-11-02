Power poles disappear

It’s taken longer than expected and may have cost more than desired, but the project to put utility and communication lines underground and change the scenery along Hwy16 through town is soon coming to a finish. On Oct. 25 at 3:50 p,m, the lines on the power pole at Butler Avenue and Hwy 16 fell to the ground. Crews proceeded to gather and transport the lines away. On Oct. 26 the wooden power poles were being uprooted. (Angelique Houlihan photo)