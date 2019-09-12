Power outages in B.C. briefly leave more than 120,000 customers in the dark

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused outages in northern and central B.C.

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused widespread outages in northern and central British Columbia, but the power was back on a few hours later.

The outages began Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. with more than 120,000 people left in the dark, including much of the city of Prince George.

Other affected communities included Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, Houston and Burns Lake.

Power was back on in Prince George within two hours, and service was restored to the remaining customers by about 3 a.m.

B.C. Hydro initially said the outages were caused by a transmission failure.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Kitimat’s BC Hydro substation receives a massive upgrade

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Just Posted

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Bear shot in Houston

Constable Mark Smaill, from the Houston RCMP detachment confirmed today, Sept. 11,… Continue reading

Criminal charge file under review

Relates to 2017 pre-grad party altercation

New sidewalks

This sidewalk replacement is part of a multi-year replacement project started last… Continue reading

Community planner hired

Job is to examine housing issues

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Power outages in B.C. briefly leave more than 120,000 customers in the dark

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused outages in northern and central B.C.

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Most Read