Portion of evacuation orders rescinded south of Burns Lake

More evacuated residents able to return home today

More Southside residents will be able to return home as portions of the evacuation order for the Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires were rescinded today.

The Nadina Lake Fire has burned over 86,000 hectares and is approximately 40 per cent contained.

The Verdun Mountain Fire is estimated at 47,000 hectares and is also approximately 40 per cent contained.

An alert remains in place for the following areas:

– South of Takysie Lake Community to north of the intersection of Eakin Settlement Road and Cheslatta Road;

– From McDonald Landing Road to west of Isaac Lake, including Tatalrose Road, Ingram Road and Bickle Road West.

For the most up-to-date information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

 

