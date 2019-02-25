Port Alberni RCMP mourn loss of off-duty officer

Additional resources sent to Alberni to help fellow officers deal with death

The flag is flying at half-mast in front of Port Alberni’s RCMP detachment as officers mourn the loss of one of their own.

Port Alberni RCMP officers and staff members are dealing with the sudden and unexpected off-duty death of one of their officers.

“We appreciate the messages of condolences, thoughts and prayers that have been offered,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, media relations officer for the RCMP’s E Division Communication Services said in a statement.

Additional resources and support services have been brought in to assist Port Alberni’s detachment members, she added.

Our thoughts are with all of the members of the Port Alberni RCMP at this difficult time. — Saanich Police Association (@SaanichPoliceA) February 24, 2019

E Division RCMP are working with the family with respect to a service. Shoihet said no more information would be provided. She did not name the off-duty officer, and asked that people respect the family’s privacy at this time.

