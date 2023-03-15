On March 4 Kelly Jaarsma organized a used clothing sale held at the Houston Senior’s Centre. The sale started at 1 p.m. and went to 4 p.m. There were 11 vendors who had mostly brand named clothing and accessories at great prices. Jaarsma has plans of organizing pop up clothing sales on the biannual basis and finds the seniors centre as the ideal place to continue to hold the event. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

