Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

Former B.C. finance minister Kevin Falcon is set to make his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership official Monday evening, with a Facebook live event that has been previewed on social media for the past week.

A teaser campaign on Twitter started with “Ready?” then “Set…” then “Let’s Go,” a video featuring an invitation from former Surrey mayor and MP Dianne Watts to join the virtual event at 7 p.m. May 17. Watts was narrowly defeated by Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson for the leadership that followed the Clark’s defeat and resignation when the B.C. Greens supported John Horgan’s minority NDP government in 2017.

Falcon is the third declared candidate, along with Skeena MLA Ellis Ross and Vancouver business consultant and long-time party member Gavin Dew, with a party vote set to take place in February 2022. A long-time resident and MLA for Surrey, Falcon seeks to lead a party that lost seats in the Fraser Valley in the snap election in October 2020.

RELATED: Dew joins Ellis Ross in B.C. Liberal leadership contest

RELATED: How does British Columbia Party sound for 2022?

NDP members immediately gave Falcon the front-runner treatment. “Yesterday’s leader, yesterday’s party. Even yesterday’s branding!” Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon tweeted in response to the Falcon promotions.

Falcon placed second to Christy Clark in the 2011 leadership contest to succeed Gordon Campbell. He went on to serve as finance minister and deputy premier during the wind-up of the harmonized sales tax before leaving politics in advance of the scheduled 2013 election. That election saw Clark form a fourth straight majority B.C. Liberal government, in what was seen as an upset over then-NDP leader Adrian Dix.

The defeat of the HST in a province-wide referendum forced the B.C. Liberal government to revert to the seven per cent provincial sales tax and repay a $1.6 billion transition fund that the federal government provided as an incentive to join the harmonized tax program.

The province booked the repayment as a cost for the 2011-12 fiscal year, pushing the provincial operating deficit up to about $3 billion for that year. The deficit was eliminated before the 2013 election, after the 2009-10 banking crisis and recession.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach
Next story
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Just Posted

Parking time is to be limited in one spot on 9th. (Houston Today photo)
District seeks grant to update bylaws

And decides on 15-minute parking

Bench installation on 9th Street is another sign the project is nearing completion. (Houston Today photo)
Progress being made on 9th Street finish

District aiming for June completion

File photo
Mental health checks proving valuable

Police officer and nurse team up each week

The two billboards for the Cow Moose Sign project arrived in Topley last week with Justin Cradock, owner of Pitbull Trucking Ltd. and the area is now getting prepared for installation. (Dan Simmons photo/Houston Today)
Cow Moose sign project billboards arrive in Topley

Two billboards for the Cow Moose Sign project have arrived in Topley… Continue reading

File photo
Snow clearing changes would cost money, survey finds

Council being asked to give direction

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

A fledgling white raven was spotted near the end of Winchester Road in Coombs. (Mike Yip photo)
Legend continues as iconic white raven spotted once again on Vancouver Island

Sightings rare everywhere in world except for central Vancouver Island location

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

Most Read