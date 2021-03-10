(File)

Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

A man has been arrested after Vancouver police allege he tried to poke people with an uncapped needle in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Saturday (March 6).

Police said they received a report just after noon on Saturday and found the alleged suspect running intro traffic with the uncapped needle still in hand. Police said he did not follow directions and a struggle began.

The needle fell to the ground during the struggle but police said the man kept trying to grab it, leading to officers tasing him. The man was taken into custody, where police discovered he had outstanding warrants.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Vancouver

