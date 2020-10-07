Police seize loaded shotgun, suspected drugs

Stems from attempt to collect drug debt

What appeared to be a botched attempt to collect a drug debt lead to the police seizure Sept. 25 of a semi-automatic shotgun with loaded magazine, suspected methamphetamine and heroin and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The seizure came after police stopped a vehicle containing three individuals following a report that one man had appeared at a local residence looking for someone who did not live there.

That man then left in a vehicle and using a description of the vehicle provided, officers then located and stopped the vehicle, leading to the seizures and arrests of three individuals inside.

This was the second time someone had visited the same residence in the 3100 Block of Park Lane, that time leaving a note on a vehicle referencing a debt that was owed in connection with the drug trade, RCMP stated in a press release.

“The owner of the vehicle, who had no idea who the letter was intended for, alerted police immediately,” the release indicated of this incident which took place Sept. 16.

“Police have identified the person that the three suspects were looking for and it is believed they were attempting to collect a drug debt from him when they went to the wrong house,” the release continued.

Police also seized counterfeit $50 bills.

One person, who had remained in custody, appeared in court Oct. 6. Police said the other two people have been released pending a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that if you have any information to the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals’ ‘supercluster’ program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

Just Posted

SD 54 enrollment numbers for Houston schools are out

Numbers on par with projections but several new changes coming to the school district

The Family Resource Centre in Houston reopens it doors

No more drop-ins but families can still come in, through pre-registration

Pleasant Valley Horse Club hosts a Poker Ride in Houston

Socially distant, with lower numbers

How did schools in Houston observe the Orange Shirt Day?

A look at what Silverthorne Elementary and Houston Secondary School did

Babine Elementary-Secondary’s back-to-school close to a normal school year

Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are the only new things

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

‘I still wanted a reason to celebrate’: Tl’etinqox chief ties the knot in historic wedding

Amidst the pandemic and his own health scare Chief Joe Alphonse marries Chastity Davis

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Most Read