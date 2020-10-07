Steven James Fontaine

Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

Police are now seeking the public’s help in locating a Prince George man for whom a Canada-wide warrant was issued on Sept. 2.

Steven James Fontaine, 37, is wanted for being unlawfully at large after he missed curfew at his designated residence in Prince George. He was on parole from federal penitentiary at the time.

RCMP said in a press release this morning that Fontaine has an extensive criminal record in many communities across western Canada and should be considered violent.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over the past seven days, Tam says

Although investigators believe Fontaine is still in the Prince George area, he could be elsewhere and members of the public are being asked not to confront him, but to call Prince George RCMP at (250) 561 3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222 8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only).

Fontaine is described as an Indigenous male approximately five-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos, police said, including the name “James” written in cursive on the left side of his forehead above his eye.

Tips sent to Crime Stoppers leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian defence minister calls out China for ‘hostage diplomacy’
Next story
B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Just Posted

Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

SD 54 enrollment numbers for Houston schools are out

Numbers on par with projections but several new changes coming to the school district

The Family Resource Centre in Houston reopens it doors

No more drop-ins but families can still come in, through pre-registration

Drug bust in Burns Lake results in seizure of $5000 and 290 grams cocaine

Second bust since June this year

Pleasant Valley Horse Club hosts a Poker Ride in Houston

Socially distant, with lower numbers

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Most Read