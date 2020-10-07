Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

Police are now seeking the public’s help in locating a Prince George man for whom a Canada-wide warrant was issued on Sept. 2.

Steven James Fontaine, 37, is wanted for being unlawfully at large after he missed curfew at his designated residence in Prince George. He was on parole from federal penitentiary at the time.

RCMP said in a press release this morning that Fontaine has an extensive criminal record in many communities across western Canada and should be considered violent.

Although investigators believe Fontaine is still in the Prince George area, he could be elsewhere and members of the public are being asked not to confront him, but to call Prince George RCMP at (250) 561 3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222 8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only).

Fontaine is described as an Indigenous male approximately five-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos, police said, including the name “James” written in cursive on the left side of his forehead above his eye.

Tips sent to Crime Stoppers leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.



